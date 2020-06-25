Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Taps Danos for U.S. Gulf of Mexico Workforce

June 25, 2020

Shell’s Appomattox platform in the Gulf of Mexico. Photo courtesy of Shell
Shell’s Appomattox platform in the Gulf of Mexico. Photo courtesy of Shell

U.S. oilfield services provider Danos has won a contract with Shell to provide a production workforce across Shell production assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

The assets to be covered by the agreement include Appomattox, Auger, Enchilada, Salsa, Mars, Ursa, Olympus, Perdido and Stones.

While Danos informed of the Shell deal on Thursday, June 25, the three-year contract began on May 1.

The deal will see 144 Danos personnel employed in a variety of positions including crane operations, control room and process operators, electricians, electronic technicians, instrument technicians, logistics, and onsite supervisors.

“Danos and Shell have partnered since 1971, and we are proud to continue that relationship,” said owner Eric Danos. 

"With a 73-year history, Danos has lived through many industry cycles. In today’s market, we understand the need to find innovative ways to provide services to our customers, and this contract is an example of that."


Energy People Activity Gulf of Mexico Offshore jobs People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Able

Photo: Brent Alpha Topside Arrives at Able Seaton Port For...
Illustration by namning - AdobeStock

Woodmac: How has the Price Crash Changed the Upstream...


Trending Offshore News

Offshore drillships - Credit:ptoscano/AdobeStock

Offshore Drillers Facing Second Wave of Bankruptcies
Deepwater
Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

World's Largest Semi-Submersible Crane Vessel to Install...
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

UK Gov't Advised to Harness Pandemic to Speed Zero-carbon Aims

UK Gov't Advised to Harness Pandemic to Speed Zero-carbon Aims

Norway's Carbon Capture and Storage Project Estimated to Cost $2.6B

Norway's Carbon Capture and Storage Project Estimated to Cost $2.6B

Shell Taps Danos for U.S. Gulf of Mexico Workforce

Shell Taps Danos for U.S. Gulf of Mexico Workforce

Aker BP Secures Approval for Two Norwegian Sea Wells

Aker BP Secures Approval for Two Norwegian Sea Wells

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine