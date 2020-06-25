Shell Taps Danos for U.S. Gulf of Mexico Workforce

U.S. oilfield services provider Danos has won a contract with Shell to provide a production workforce across Shell production assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

The assets to be covered by the agreement include Appomattox, Auger, Enchilada, Salsa, Mars, Ursa, Olympus, Perdido and Stones.

While Danos informed of the Shell deal on Thursday, June 25, the three-year contract began on May 1.

The deal will see 144 Danos personnel employed in a variety of positions including crane operations, control room and process operators, electricians, electronic technicians, instrument technicians, logistics, and onsite supervisors.

“Danos and Shell have partnered since 1971, and we are proud to continue that relationship,” said owner Eric Danos.

"With a 73-year history, Danos has lived through many industry cycles. In today’s market, we understand the need to find innovative ways to provide services to our customers, and this contract is an example of that."



