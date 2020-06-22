Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
World's Largest Semi-Submersible Crane Vessel to Install One of World's Smallest Offshore Platforms

June 22, 2020

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Dutch offshore installation specialist Heerema Marine Contractors will transport and install Dana Petroleum's P11-Unity platform, under a contract awarded by HSM Offshore.

Heerema will use the Sleipnir, the world's largest semi-submersible crane vessel, to transport and install the platform in the Dutch Sector of the North Sea.

"The P11-Unity platform weighs ca. 400 tons, making it one of the world's smallest due to its back-to-basics design. Heerema is happy to have the opportunity to demonstrate that Sleipnir is the vessel of choice for both the largest and the smallest of lifts," Heerema Marine Contractors said Monday.

For comparison, Sleipnir last year installed the Leviathan development’s two main topsides with a total weight of 24,500 metric tons. One of the lifts, at 15,300 metric tons, marks a world record for a crane vessel.

The P11-Unity platform will support two production wells and associated utility and control systems.

"The platform will be installed later this year following Sleipnir's busy summer campaign throughout the North Sea. With just months to prepare, Heerema is looking forward to a quick turnaround on this project," the company said.

The Sleipnir, delivered last year, in May completed its first offshore decommissioning project. Read more here.

