Lukoil Spuds Caspian Sea Well

June 22, 2020

Russian oil company Lukoil has kicked off drilling operations at the Shirotno-Rakushechnaya prospect structure, in the Caspian Sea.

The well is located to the north of the V.I. Grayfer field, and sits in a water depth of 5 meters. Lukoil is using the Astra offshore rig, designed for shallow waters. The well with the target depth is of 1 650 meters.

The company has also begun to study Khazri and Titonskaya features of a new block in the south of Caspien Sea within the East Sulaksky bank, and is currently drilling the second well to the target depth of 5.2 thousand meters. 

The water depth in the area is 45 meters deep at the point of well. Drilled at Khazri feature from the Neptune offshore rig, the well will deliver data on oil and gas content and explore for oil and gas deposits in terrigenous and carbonate sediments of the Jurassic-Cretaceous period.

Also, as part of its drilling campaign for Caspian fields, LUKOIL is constructing the sixth well at riser block platform at the Yury Korchagin field. 

The length of the borehole of this horizontally directed producing well with MultiNode intelligent completion system, used for the first time at Caspian projects, is 5 164.79 meters. The drilling is performed from the Mercury drilling rigThe well's daily target production rate of 348 metric tons will allow to stabilize the field's production.


