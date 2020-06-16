Long-term Charters for Solstad Offshore Anchor Handlers in Brazil

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured long-term charters for two of its anchor handling tug and supply vessels in Brazil.

Solstad said Tuesday that Petrobras had chartered its AHTS vessels Far Sagaris and Far Statesman for a period of three years.

Petrobras will use the anchor handlers to support its exploration and production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf.

"Both vessels will sail under Brazilian REB Flag and will be equipped with Work Class ROV's for operations down to 3.000m water depth," Solstad Offshore said.

The contracts are expected to kick off during September 2020. The contract value excluding ROVs is more than 800 million crowns ($84 million).

According to MarineTraffic, the Far Sagaris is currently in Brazil, while the Far Statesman is in the Timor Sea off W. Australia. Per MarineTraffic, the Far Statesman is expected to arrive in Brazil on July 20, 2020.