Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Long-term Charters for Solstad Offshore Anchor Handlers in Brazil

June 16, 2020

Image by Bahnfrend/Wikimedia - CC BY-SA 4.0 license
Image by Bahnfrend/Wikimedia - CC BY-SA 4.0 license

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured long-term charters for two of its anchor handling tug and supply vessels in Brazil.

Solstad said Tuesday that Petrobras had chartered its AHTS vessels Far Sagaris and Far Statesman for a period of three years.

Petrobras will use the anchor handlers to support its exploration and production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf. 

"Both vessels will sail under Brazilian REB Flag and will be equipped with Work Class ROV's for operations down to 3.000m water depth," Solstad Offshore said.

The contracts are expected to kick off during September 2020. The contract value excluding ROVs is more than 800 million crowns ($84 million).

According to MarineTraffic, the Far Sagaris is currently in Brazil, while the Far Statesman is in the Timor Sea off W. Australia. Per MarineTraffic, the Far Statesman is expected to arrive in Brazil on July 20, 2020.

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Activity South America Brazil AHTS

Related Offshore News

Illustration only: BP's Clair Ridge platform in the UK - Credit: BP

BP Lowers Oil Outlook. Expects to Take up to $17.5B...
Oil Price - Credit: namning/AdobeStock

E&P Players' Widely-differing Views on Oil Price Future


Trending Offshore News

Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Valaris Skips $13.3M Interest Payment
Finance
Illustration; A jack-up drilling rig - Credit: Lukasz Z, AdobeStock

Saudi Aramco Suspends Shelf Drilling Jack-Up Rig
Middle East

Insight

E&P Players' Widely-differing Views on Oil Price Future

E&P Players' Widely-differing Views on Oil Price Future

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Using High Res 3D Meshes for improved Shape Reconstuction of Marine Survey Data

Using High Res 3D Meshes for improved Shape Reconstuction of Marine Survey Data

MARIN, IHC Assess DP for Autonomous SOV Project

MARIN, IHC Assess DP for Autonomous SOV Project

E&P Players' Widely-differing Views on Oil Price Future

E&P Players' Widely-differing Views on Oil Price Future

Petrobras Charters DOF Offshore Vessel Trio

Petrobras Charters DOF Offshore Vessel Trio

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine