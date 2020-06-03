Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Iberdrola to Splash $4.5B on Renewables in France

June 3, 2020

Image Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Image Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Spanish utility Iberdrola said on Wednesday it will invest up to 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) over the next four years in France to develop renewable energy.

Iberdrola said it is already investing 2.4 billion euros in the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France and plans to invest in new onshore wind, solar photovoltaic and participate in future offshore wind capacity auctions.

"France is a strategic country for Iberdrola," said Ignacio Galán, chairman and CEO of Iberdrola.

"The company is very interested in participating in the new offshore wind capacity auctions to be held in the future by France," he added.

($1 = 0.8913 euros) 

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables France

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Image by Fokke/AdobeStock

Partners Sanction $2.2B Fécamp Offshore Wind Farm
Image Courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

French Oil Major Total Buys 51% in Giant Offshore Wind...


Trending Offshore News

Allseas' Pioneering Spirit vessel removing the Valhall QP 3,800 t QP topsides in June 2019 - Image Credit: Allseas

Allseas to Cut Crew Headcount 'By a Few Hundred'
Offshore
A Seadrill drillship / Image by Celso Hdez - MarineTraffic

Seadrill Warns on Future after Taking $1.2B Write-off
Drilling

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

ThayerMahan, Geo SubSea Partner for Seabed Surveys

Oil Producers Evacuating GoM Workers Ahead of Storm

Oil Producers Evacuating GoM Workers Ahead of Storm

Petrofac to Build Substations for Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm

Petrofac to Build Substations for Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm

French Oil Major Total Buys 51% in Giant Offshore Wind Project in Scotland

French Oil Major Total Buys 51% in Giant Offshore Wind Project in Scotland

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine