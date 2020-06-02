Solstad Offshore Names New CFO

Norwegian offshore vessel provider Solstad Offshore has appointed Kjetil Ramstad as the CFO position. Ramstad comes from the position as Finance Director in Solstad Offshore and has worked for the company since 2018.

Prior to joining Solstad Offshore, he was Finance Director and CFO for the DeepOcean group from 2008 to 2018.

Lars Peder Solstad, CEO of Solstad Offshore said:"I am very pleased to have Kjetil as new CFO in Solstad. He has a strong financial background and a solid operational experience from global businesses. Together with Mr. Eivind Kvilhaug, Vice President Finance, he will head the very strong financial team in the company."

Ramstad succeeds Anders Hall Jomaas, who will become CFO in DESS Aquaculture Shipping AS.

The CEO said: "I would like to thank Anders who has done an outstanding job as CFO for Solstad Offshore ASA since he was appointed in 2017. In particular, he has been instrumental in the financial restructuring process the company has been in for the last 18 months."