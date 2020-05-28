Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Prysmian's Inter-array Cables for Saint-Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm

May 28, 2020

Image Credit: Prysmian
Image Credit: Prysmian

Italian marine cable installation company Prysmian has won an €80 million contract to provide the submarine inter-array cable systems for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France.

Under the contract awarded by the wind farm developer Ailes Marines -  fully owned by Spain's Iberdrola - Prysmian will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of 90 km of three core 66 kV HVAC XLPE-insulated inter-array cables. 

Cable cores will be manufactured at Prysmian's Montereau-Fault-Yonne and Gron (France) base and then assembled and finished in Nordenham (Germany). Delivery and commissioning are scheduled for the end of 2022.

“This award represents an important milestone for Prysmian as it shows that our ambition to become a one-stop solution provider covering the entire supply chain is credible and sustainable. Our 66 kV cables system for inter-array networks allows twice as much power to be transported in comparison to 33 kV,” added Olivier Angoulevant, BU Director Offshore Wind, Prysmian Group.

Javier Garcia Perez, President of Ailes Marines and International Offshore Business Director at Iberdrola said: “The contract with Prysmian for the inter-array cables of Saint Brieuc offshore wind project is yet another important milestone which showcases that Ailes Marines is fully committed to investing in the green economic and industrial recovery of France while contributing to delivering the renewables-led net zero targets.”

This is not the first wind farm cable deal for Prysmian in France. The company in March won a contract worth over €150 million to deliver two submarine and land export power cable systems to connect the offshore wind farm located in between the islands of Yeu and Noirmoutier to the French mainland power grid.

The offshore wind farm is being developed by the company Les Eoliennes en Mer d'Ile d'Yeu et Noirmoutier which was awarded around 500 MW capacity production by the French government.

