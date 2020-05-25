Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro Gets $17.3M from Huawei Marine Networks Deal

May 25, 2020

For illustration only - Image Credit: Fugro
For illustration only - Image Credit: Fugro

Dutch offshore services provider Fugro has said it has received $17.3 million from the sale by Global Marine Group of a 30% stake in Huawei Marine Networks (HMN) to Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd.  

The proceeds are in addition to EUR 34.0 million which Fugro received in the first quarter of 2020 from the divestment of its 23.6% stake in Global Marine Group, which was bought a J.F. Lehman & Company affiliate for an enterprise value of $250 million.

The remaining 19% of Huawei Marine Networks that is under a two-year put-option agreement is expected to generate another $10-15 million for Fugro, the company said.

"The proceeds will be utilized to reduce Fugro’s outstanding debt position," Fugro said Monday.

Offshore Finance Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity Europe Asia

Related Offshore News

An LNG tanker next to the offshore Gravity Based Structure -Image Credit: Novatek

Mammoet Lands its ‘Biggest Ever’ Contract at Arctic LNG 2...
Premier Oil is working to buy the Andrew platform and BP's controlling stake in five surrounding fields, as well as its minority stake in the Shell-operated Shearwater field (Photo: BP)

Price Drop Triggers Haggling Over Oil and Gas Deals


Trending Offshore News

An LNG tanker next to the offshore Gravity Based Structure -Image Credit: Novatek

Mammoet Lands its ‘Biggest Ever’ Contract at Arctic LNG 2...
Offshore
Image by NickEyes - AdobeStock

Low Oil Prices Could Spur Offshore Decommissioning Wave
Offshore

Insight

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

QP: North Field Works Going Full Steam Ahead.

QP: North Field Works Going Full Steam Ahead.

Lukoil Installs Accommodation Platform Jacket at Caspian Sea Field

Lukoil Installs Accommodation Platform Jacket at Caspian Sea Field

Poland's PGNiG Expects Over 100,000 Tons of Oil from Skogul in 2020

Poland's PGNiG Expects Over 100,000 Tons of Oil from Skogul in 2020

Oil Steadies as Demand Uncertainty Tempers Supply Cuts

Oil Steadies as Demand Uncertainty Tempers Supply Cuts

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine