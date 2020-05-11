Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Offshore Secures Work for Two CSVs

May 11, 2020

Image Credit - Solstad Offshore (Cropped)
Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has said it has won contracts for two of its vessels.

First, the company's Brazilian flagged construction support vessel Far Saga has been awarded a contract with Petrobras in Brazil.

The contract is for a period of 3 years firm. The Far Saga will be equipped with two Work Class ROVs from C-Innovation suitable for operating to 3.000m water depth. 

The vessel will keep supporting exploration and production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf. The contract is expected to start during the third quarter of 2020. The Far Saga has been operating in Brazil since 2014. 

Also, the construction support vessel Normand Energy (ex. Normand Seven), has been awarded a contract with an undisclosed client. 

The Normand Energy CSV will be mobilized from a European port and the contract will start in late 2Q 2020 with a duration of 4-6 months.

According to MarineTraffic, the Normand Energy is currently located at a port in Stavanger, Norway.

