ABS Issues Guidance on How to Properly Sanitize Marine & Offshore Assets

ABS has launched guidance on sanitizing and decontaminating marine and offshore assets exposed to COVID-19, applicable to commercial and naval vessels, as well as drilling units, production installations and other offshore units.

"Response Measures to COVID-19 for the Marine and Offshore Industries provides best practice guidelines for sanitizing assets exposed to COVID-19 and helps maritime leadership address the many challenges the virus brings," ABS said.

The marine and offshore classification company also says that the best practices document helps to answer a range of practical, urgent questions including how to prevent an asset from getting contaminated, how to maintain an asset in a sanitized state, how to decontaminate an asset when there is an onboard COVID-19 case and considerations for the choice, use, and disposal of cleaning and disinfecting products.

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer says: "Marine and offshore operators face the same challenge globally today. Determining how to protect crews while continuing operations in complex environments with unique requirements, where decontamination is considerably more challenging than for assets on land. For instance, improper application of detergents and disinfectants can degrade structural materials or weaken coatings designed to protect structures.”

Rear Admiral Joyce Johnson DO MA U.S. Public Health Service (Ret), a physician with a 35-year career of senior public health leadership in civilian and U.S. military sectors, said: “ABS has compiled a useful, best practices publication for mitigating the SARS-CoV-19 virus threat aboard marine and offshore platforms. The sanitization guidance provided will potentially save lives for people who must live and work at sea.”



Download a copy of Response Measures to COVID-19 for the Marine and Offshore Industries here.