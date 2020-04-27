Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ABS Issues Guidance on How to Properly Sanitize Marine & Offshore Assets

April 27, 2020

Illustration; Image by wip-studio - AdobeStock
Illustration; Image by wip-studio - AdobeStock

ABS has launched guidance on sanitizing and decontaminating marine and offshore assets exposed to COVID-19, applicable to commercial and naval vessels, as well as drilling units, production installations and other offshore units.

"Response Measures to COVID-19 for the Marine and Offshore Industries provides best practice guidelines for sanitizing assets exposed to COVID-19 and helps maritime leadership address the many challenges the virus brings," ABS said.

The marine and offshore classification company also says that the best practices document helps to answer a range of practical, urgent questions including how to prevent an asset from getting contaminated, how to maintain an asset in a sanitized state, how to decontaminate an asset when there is an onboard COVID-19 case and considerations for the choice, use, and disposal of cleaning and disinfecting products.

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer says: "Marine and offshore operators face the same challenge globally today. Determining how to protect crews while continuing operations in complex environments with unique requirements, where decontamination is considerably more challenging than for assets on land. For instance, improper application of detergents and disinfectants can degrade structural materials or weaken coatings designed to protect structures.” 

Rear Admiral Joyce Johnson DO MA U.S. Public Health Service (Ret), a physician with a 35-year career of senior public health leadership in civilian and U.S. military sectors, said: “ABS has compiled a useful, best practices publication for mitigating the SARS-CoV-19 virus threat aboard marine and offshore platforms. The sanitization guidance provided will potentially save lives for people who must live and work at sea.”
 

Download a copy of Response Measures to COVID-19 for the Marine and Offshore Industries here.

Offshore Energy Drilling Activity Safety & Security

Related Offshore News

Diamond Offshore's Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Files for Bankruptcy
For Illustration; Pemex's platforms offshore Mexico - Image by BoH/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

Pemex Removing Workers from Offshore Platforms to Limit...


Trending Offshore News

Diamond Offshore's Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Files for Bankruptcy
Finance
A Maersk Drilling rig - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling to Mothball Several Rigs, Reduce North Sea...
Offshore

Insight

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

Fugro Expands In Taiwan Offshore Wind Space with IOVTEC JV

Fugro Expands In Taiwan Offshore Wind Space with IOVTEC JV

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

BP's Profit Tumbles

BP's Profit Tumbles

Petrobras Reverses Oil Output Cuts as Fuel Demand Beats Expectations

Petrobras Reverses Oil Output Cuts as Fuel Demand Beats Expectations

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine