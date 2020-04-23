Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Stinger Subsea Drones to Inspect Equinor's Offshore Platforms

April 23, 2020

Gina Krog platform; Image by Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor
Gina Krog platform; Image by Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor
A Stinger ROV that will be used for Equinor Inspection / Image Credit: Stinger
A Stinger ROV that will be used for Equinor Inspection / Image Credit: Stinger

Norwegian underwater drone specialist Stinger has been awarded a subsea inspection contract by the country's oil giant Equinor.

Under the contract, Stinger will provide inspection activities on several offshore oil and gas platforms operated by Equinor.

Stinger said Thursday that the scope of work would cover work in 2020, but Equinor will have further five one-year options to extend the agreement.

Stinger will utilize ARROV underwater drones and tools tailored for the harsh conditions of the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Under the contract, Stinger will provide subsea inspection services at Sleipner, Statfjord, Gudrun, Draupner, Gina Krog, and Johan Sverdrup offshore facilities. 

"Other installations may be added to the list at a later stage," Stinger said. The company did not provide the financial details of the deal.

“We are very pleased to have received this contract during these challenging times for the entire industry and I am proud of my innovative and talented staff who develop world-leading technology and services,” Bjarte Langeland, CEO at Stinger, said.

Offshore Engineer reached out to Stinger's CEO hoping to get more details on the work scope, the number of ROVs to be deployed and on the financial value of the contract.

Langeland said he couldn't speak about the financials, "but what I can say is that the savings compared to traditional equipment is significant."

"Number of vehicles and crews will depend upon parallel operations, but we are rigging the company for growth in respect of staff, contractors, and equipment," he said.


Energy Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Inspection & Repair & Maintenance ROV

Related Offshore News

Illustration; Gulf of Mexico Platform - Image by Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

No Blanket Royalty Waiver for U.S. Offshore Oil Industry
© John Reed / MarineTraffic.com

Valaris Hit with Slew of Rig Deal Cancellations


Trending Offshore News

(File Photo) Credit:James/Flickr - Shared under CC BY-SA 2.0 license

Scottish Airline Brings Polish, Latvian Workers to North...
Vessels
© John Reed / MarineTraffic.com

Valaris to Explore Bankruptcy With Its Creditors
Legal

Insight

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

Seabed-to-Shore Data Delivery Operation Completed for Norske Shell

Seabed-to-Shore Data Delivery Operation Completed for Norske Shell

Serica Expects 6-month Delay for Columbus Offshore Field Start-Up

Serica Expects 6-month Delay for Columbus Offshore Field Start-Up

Lamprell, ScottishPower in East Anglia One Settlement

Lamprell, ScottishPower in East Anglia One Settlement

Challenges of Underwater Structure Monitoring for Offshore Operations

Challenges of Underwater Structure Monitoring for Offshore Operations

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine