Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Gets Another Consent for Troll B Life Extension

April 20, 2020

Troll B has produced more than one billion barrels of oil. Planning is now under way for another ten years of value creation. (Photo: Equinor/Øyvind Hagen)
Troll B has produced more than one billion barrels of oil. Planning is now under way for another ten years of value creation. (Photo: Equinor/Øyvind Hagen)

After receiving consent from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway for the extended operation of the Troll B offshore platform, oil firm Equinor has now received the green light from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, too.

The authorities have now granted consent to Equinor for a 10-year lifetime extension for the Troll B platform in the North Sea.

The extended lifetime for Troll B also includes pipelines for oil and gas that were part of the basis in connection with approval of the Plan for Development and Operation (PDO). The current consent expires in September 2020. The Troll B was brought online in September 1995.

The extension of Troll B’s lifetime to 2030 is one of the potential solutions for further developing gas production from the Troll Vest gas cap, Troll phase three, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said Monday.

Nine seismic surveys have been carried out on the Troll field, with the last one completed last summer, it added.

All previous surveys have contributed to identifying new well targets. The licensees expect the results from processing the data from the latest seismic survey will yield additional well targets. These can be drilled from the subsea templates tied to Troll B, the oil regulator said.

“Extended operation of Troll B secures a foundation for good resource management of significant oil and gas resources from the gigantic Troll field,” says Arvid Østhus, Assistant director Development and operations, North Sea in the NPD.

The Petroleum Safety Authority has also approved extended operation and believes that Troll B can be operated safely until the end of the licence period, based on an assessment of current technical integrity. This requires maintenance and modifications according to the lifetime extension plan.

Energy Industry News Activity Norway Europe Production

Related Offshore News

The Chinese seismic vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8 - Image Credit: China Geologic Survey (File Photo)

U.S. Tells China to Stop 'Bullying Behavior' in South...
The Deepwater Gunashli platform, offshore Azerbaijan - Image Credit: BP

Hungary's MOL Snaps Up Chevron's Azeri Assets for $1,57...


Trending Offshore News

Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Beach Energy Ends Diamond Offshore Drilling Rig Deal...
Drilling
For Illustration - Image by Dmitri - AdobeStock

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'
Vessels

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

Ex-BP Boss Browne Warns Oil Will Stay Low

Ex-BP Boss Browne Warns Oil Will Stay Low

Two U.S. Warships in South China Sea Amid China-Malaysia Standoff

Two U.S. Warships in South China Sea Amid China-Malaysia Standoff

Low Oil Prices to Eviscerate Seismic Players' Revenues

Low Oil Prices to Eviscerate Seismic Players' Revenues

Tullow Oil Names CEO

Tullow Oil Names CEO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine