Equinor Gets OK to Use Troll B Platform Till 2030

Norwegian oil firm Equinor has received approval to continue using its Troll B platform in the North Sea offshore Norway, for 10 more years.

The Norwegian offshore safety body PSA Norway said earlier this week it had given Equinor consent for the extended use of the platform and the associated subsea infrastructure until September 30, 2030.

Equinor's license for the use of the facility was to expire in September 30, 2020, but the company then applied for an extension to recover the remaining reserves in the field.

Production from the Troll oil and gas field started in 1995. The water depth in the area is 300-330 meters. The field produces through three platforms Troll A, B, and C.

Earlier this year, Equinor awarded Aker Solutions a front-end engineering and design contract (FEED) for topside modifications to accommodate power from shore at the Troll B and C platforms with the aim to reduce it greenhouse gas emissions.

The selected concept for the electrification is full electrification of Troll C and partial electrification of Troll B with a possibility to fully electrify Troll B later.

Troll A was the first platform on the Norwegian continental shelf to utilize power from shore, already from initial startup back in 1996.