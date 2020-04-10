Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Gets OK to Use Troll B Platform Till 2030

April 10, 2020

Troll B platform in the North Sea offshore Norway
Troll B platform in the North Sea offshore Norway

Norwegian oil firm Equinor has received approval to continue using its Troll B platform in the North Sea offshore Norway, for 10 more years.

The Norwegian offshore safety body PSA Norway said earlier this week it had given Equinor consent for the extended use of the platform and the associated subsea infrastructure until September 30, 2030.

Equinor's license for the use of the facility was to expire in September 30, 2020, but the company then applied for an extension to recover the remaining reserves in the field.

Production from the Troll oil and gas field started in 1995. The water depth in the area is 300-330 meters. The field produces through three platforms Troll A, B, and C.

Earlier this year, Equinor awarded Aker Solutions a front-end engineering and design contract (FEED) for topside modifications to accommodate power from shore at the Troll B and C platforms with the aim to reduce it greenhouse gas emissions.

The selected concept for the electrification is full electrification of Troll C and partial electrification of Troll B with a possibility to fully electrify Troll B later.

Troll A was the first platform on the Norwegian continental shelf to utilize power from shore, already from initial startup back in 1996. 

Energy Activity Norway Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Hywind Tampen Illustration - Image Credit: Equinor

Equinor's $466M Floating Wind Farm Plan Approved
FPSO Umuroa - Image: BW Offshore

BW Offshore's FPSO Stuck in New Zealand


Trending Offshore News

For illustration only; An FPSO offshore Brazil - Image by Ranimiro - AdobeStock

SBM Offshore: A Number of Covid-19 Cases Confirmed on FPSO
Offshore
Marine Seismic Streamers / Image by DedMityay - AdobeStock

ION, WesternGeco Settle Decade-Long Seismic Tech Dispute
Technology

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

Noble Corp. Withdraws Guidance as Offshore Drilling Outlook Turns Bleak

Noble Corp. Withdraws Guidance as Offshore Drilling Outlook Turns Bleak

If OPEC+ Oil Cuts Go as Planned, Norway Could Cut Output, Too

If OPEC+ Oil Cuts Go as Planned, Norway Could Cut Output, Too

Equinor Gets OK to Use Troll B Platform Till 2030

Equinor Gets OK to Use Troll B Platform Till 2030

TKF Cables for Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm

TKF Cables for Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine