CWind to Service East Anglia ONE Offshore Windfarm

ScottishPower Renewables has awarded CWind, a UK-based offshore renewables service provider,a contract worth up to £8.2million for work on the East Anglia ONE offshore windfarm.

Under the three-year contract, CWind will provide below water services, including subsea maintenance of the foundations and offshore substation, subsea surveys and any corrective maintenance, as well as pre-engineering studies.

ScottishPower Renewables, part of the ScottishPower group of companies operating in the UK under the Iberdrola Group, will have options for two further one-year extensions.

The deal will see CWind staff working both onshore and offshore servicing the wind farm. It will also create new employment opportunities throughout the supply chain.

East Anglia ONE is due to be fully operational later this year, with turbine installation currently underway and the operations and maintenance base now fully operational.

Charlie Jordan, Project Director at ScottishPower Renewables, said: “The East Anglian supply chain has provided us with an abundance of exceptional contractors that have the skill and capability to bring the East Anglia ONE project to life. CWind is another one of these suppliers and we look forward to working with them going forward.

“The region has become a hive of excellence in the offshore wind sector and we are committed to working further with local businesses on our current and future East Anglia windfarms.”

Nathanael Allison, Managing Director at CWind, said: “We are thrilled that ScottishPower has chosen CWind to manage the balance of plant for below water services for East Anglia ONE. Our years of expertise in subsea engineering services make us well suited to take on this contract and we look forward to helping the project reach completion and maintain this development in the future.

"This contract supports our drive to grow our East Coast hub, which is the centre of our operations in delivery of the project. This hub is part of our company’s just transition in helping people transfer skills from past industries such as fishing, into the offshore wind sector. It will also create new employment opportunities, both within CWind and throughout its supply chain.”



Located 43km off the Suffolk coast, East Anglia ONE, a joint venture between ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG), is a £2.5 billion project which could provide enough clean energy to power the equivalent of more than 630,000 homes annually*. It is the first of four offshore windfarms ScottishPower Renewables is developing in the region.