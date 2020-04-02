PGS Wraps Kwanza Shelf Survey Offshore Angola

Offshore seismic company PGS has completed the acquisition on its MC3D Kwanza Shelf survey offshore Angola.

Total GeoStreamer coverage in Blocks 6, 7 and 8 and the surrounding areas of the Kwanza Shelf is now 8 300 square kilometers, PGS said Thursday. This MC3D Kwanza Shelf survey complements earlier PGS acquisition, carried out in 2019.

According to PGS, the latest Kwanza Shelf survey will provide key data for the Angolan 2021 License Round, and the fast-track data is available for viewing.

"A fast-track dataset is now available for viewing. The present-day shelf of the Kwanza Basin has been overlooked in previous exploration cycles. The combination of 3D GeoStreamer technology with modern imaging techniques is expected to unlock plays in shallow Kwanza Shelf open blocks," PGS said.