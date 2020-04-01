Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Siem Offshore Gets Breathing Room

April 1, 2020

Siem Symphony PSV - Credit: Harry Asbo - MarineTraffic
Siem Symphony PSV - Credit: Harry Asbo - MarineTraffic

Norway-based offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has received some breathing room after reaching an agreement with its banks.

The company last week warned that the extreme fluctuations in the financial markets over the past weeks „have resulted in a further deterioration in the company's liquidity situation“ and that Siem Offshore was in discussions with its banks to seek to alleviate the situation.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Siem Offshore said that it had "with effect from 31 March 2020 entered into an agreement with the group's secured lenders to provide time to secure a long-term financing solution for the Siem Offshore group."

The terms of the agreement include deferral and suspension of principal and interest and waiver of financial covenants until May 15, 2020.

In its fourth-quarter report in February, Siem Offshore said its outlook remained cautious for the OSV market in general "as current day-rates do not provide sufficient margin to service debt."

At December 31, 2019, the company's fleet totaled 35 vessels, including partly-owned vessels and one vessel hired on a bare-boat contract. The gross interest-bearing debt at the end of 2019 was $1.0 billion.

The company's contract backlog at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, was $652 million. Worth noting, Siem Offshore has earlier this month secured a significant contract with Lundin Petroleum in Norway.

Lundin Norway has chartered the dual-fuelled platform supplier "Siem Symphony" to support its 10-well drilling campaign on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The firm contract is estimated up to 600 days plus options and the vessel is expected to start operation during the second quarter of 2020.

Worth noting, Solstad offshore, another Norwegian offshore vessel owner, on Tuesday said its creditors had agreed on a draft restructuring plan, which includes converting 10 billion crowns ($962.17 million) of debt into equity.

Offshore Finance Vessels Industry News Activity People and Company News

Related Offshore News

Offshore workers - Image by wanfahmy - AdobeStock

Norway to Admit Non-Resident Europeans Working in Oil...
Broken Chain Monument in Norway. Built to honor the victims of the Alexander Kielland disaster - Image by Robert Rozbora - AdobeStock

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster


Trending Offshore News

Broken Chain Monument in Norway. Built to honor the victims of the Alexander Kielland disaster - Image by Robert Rozbora - AdobeStock

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster
Norway
For Illustration; Polarcus Adira - Image by Thomas Reid - MarineTraffic

Polarcus to Cut Jobs, Salaries
Energy

Sponsored

Prevention is better than cure

Prevention is better than cure

Insight

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

Eco Atlantic: Board, Management Salaries Cut up to %40

Eco Atlantic: Board, Management Salaries Cut up to %40

Minesto Gets OK for Tidal Kite Installation in Faroe Islands

Minesto Gets OK for Tidal Kite Installation in Faroe Islands

Covid-19 May Impact Contract Executions, Subsea 7 Says

Covid-19 May Impact Contract Executions, Subsea 7 Says

Siem Offshore Gets Breathing Room

Siem Offshore Gets Breathing Room

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine