Huisman Crane for Penta-Ocean's Wind Turbine Installation Rig

Dutch offshore equipment manufacturer Huisman has signed a contract with PaxOcean Engineering for the delivery of a 1,600mt Leg Encircling Crane.

The crane will be installed on the new self-elevated platform (SEP) of Japanese company Penta-Ocean Construction, which ordered the unit from PaxOcean earlier this year.

With this Huisman crane, the new jack-up unit will be capable to install 12 MW wind turbines and various foundations including monopiles.

The jack-up rig will be built by PaxOcean Engineering in Batam, Indonesia. The Huisman crane will be built in Huisman’s wholly-owned production facility in Xiamen, P.R. of China. The delivery of the jack-up unit is scheduled for the third quarter of 2022.

The 1,600mt crane will be the third wind turbine installation crane that Huisman delivers in Japan. The Huisman 1,600mt Leg Encircling Crane will be certified by Japanese certification society ClassNK.

Timon Ligterink, Sales Manager of Huisman: “We are honored to have been selected to deliver a second offshore crane to Penta-Ocean Construction. It shows a sign of confidence from Penta-Ocean for which we are very grateful.

"Also, it shows Japan’s commitment to the future of its own offshore wind industry which will be taking off in the following years. We look forward to work with Penta-Ocean Construction and PaxOcean Engineering to make this project into a great success.”



