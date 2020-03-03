PaxOcean to Build Jack-up for Japanese Firm

PaxOcean, Singapore-based builder focused on offshore rigs, semi-submersibles and specialized offshore vessels, has signed a contract with Japanese general contractor Penta-Ocean Construction to construct a self-elevating platform (SEP) for use in the offshore wind sector in Japan.



Scheduled for completion in Q3 2022, the SEP is of a GustoMSC design, equipped with four tubular legs and four azimuth thrusters.



According to a press release from the subsidiary of Kuok Singapore Limited, it is fitted with a 1,600-tonne leg encircling crane, a large clear deck area of approximately 3,800 sqm, with accommodation designed for 80 persons.



Chief Executive Officer of PaxOcean Holdings, Tan Thai Yong said, “This SEP will be built at our yard in Batam, leveraging on our strong track record of having delivered 12 high-quality Jack-ups and SEPs to several satisfied international customers in the past."



Yong added: "With Penta-Ocean’s strong operational capabilities marrying PaxOcean’s expertise in the construction of Jack-ups and SEPs, I am confident that with our combined strengths, we will complete this project successfully.”



President, Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director of Penta-Ocean Construction, Takuzo Shimizu said, “We believe this new SEP will make a significant contribution to Japan’s offshore wind power generation expansion with the highly efficient and cost-effective construction. I look forward to a successful completion of this SEP vessel and I believe this first contract will lead to continued collaboration with PaxOcean in the future.”