Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil: FPSO Charter Ends 5 Years after Deadly Explosion

March 30, 2020

Cidade de Sao Mateus - Image by Mario Burns - MarineTraffic
Cidade de Sao Mateus - Image by Mario Burns - MarineTraffic

FPSO leasing company BW Offshore has informed that a charter for FPSO Cidade de Sao Mateus has expired. 

The FPSO was involved in an explosion in February 2015, an incident in which nine workers were killed, and 26 others injured. 

There were 74 people aboard the FPSO at the time of the incident which happened after an explosion in the pump room, which caused significant damage to the FPSO itself, too.

The unit at the time operated for at Petrobras' Camarupim and Camarupim Norte fields in Espirito Santo 120 km from the coast.

According to a report by the Brazilian Navy after the incident, the explosion caused severe structural damage at the aft section, it affected living
quarters, engine room, pump room and structural fittings and equipment located in those quarters.

While there have been scenarios were the FPSO would be repaired and eventually return to production at Petrobras' offshore oil fields, this never happened.

In a statement on Monday, March 30, 2020, BW Offshore, the owner of the FPSO said: "BW Offshore informs that the charter agreement and the services agreement for the FPSO Cidade de Sāo Mateus, which was operating on the Camarupim field offshore Brazil from 2009 until 2015, reached their final terms on March 29, 2020."

The FPSO is currently in lay-up in Singapore.

Vessels Activity FPSO Oil Production Gas Floating Production

Related Offshore News

Siem Marlin - Image by Michal Kwiatkowski - Marine Traffic

Nigeria Tightens Offshore Rules as 6 OSV Workers Test...
© Bragapictures / Adobe Stock

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?


Trending Offshore News

Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Valaris to Lose $620,000 a Day Rig Deal with Total after...
Offshore
Siem Marlin - Image by Michal Kwiatkowski - Marine Traffic

Nigeria Tightens Offshore Rules as 6 OSV Workers Test...
Energy

Sponsored

Prevention is better than cure

Prevention is better than cure

Insight

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Oil Price: WTI Dips Below $20, Brent Touches 2002-Low

Oil Price: WTI Dips Below $20, Brent Touches 2002-Low

Improving Oily Water Separators

Improving Oily Water Separators

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine