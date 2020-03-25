Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Eyes 'Significant' Spending Reductions

March 25, 2020

CNOOC Logo - Image by ????? ???????? - AdobeStock
CNOOC Logo - Image by ????? ???????? - AdobeStock

Chinese offshore oil and gas specialist CNOOC Ltd said on Wednesday it will "significantly" reduce capital spending this year amid sharply lower global oil prices.

The state-backed energy company saw limited impact on its operations from the coronavirus outbreak in the first quarter and its February oil and gas production were higher than a year earlier, a top company executive told a media briefing.

The firm also said it is studying a plan to acquire the natural gas terminal assets of its parent company.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely)

Finance Energy Industry News Activity Production Asia China

Related Offshore News

Offshore drilling rig - Image by Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Offshore Drilling: It’s Going to Get Worse Before It Gets...
The Bahamas - Image by JUAN CARLOS MUNOZ Adobe Stock

Bahamas Petroleum Postpones Drilling for October


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Venturer Drillship - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

Tullow Rescinds Maersk Drillship Contract
Deepwater
Offshore drilling rig - Image by Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Offshore Drilling: It’s Going to Get Worse Before It Gets...
Deepwater

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Offshore Rig Worker in Australia Tests Positive for COVID-19

Offshore Rig Worker in Australia Tests Positive for COVID-19

China's CNOOC Reports 16% Rise in Net profit in 2019

China's CNOOC Reports 16% Rise in Net profit in 2019

Lekoil 'in Process' of Paying $2M to Optimum

Lekoil 'in Process' of Paying $2M to Optimum

Vroon: Suspension on Crew Changes Extended

Vroon: Suspension on Crew Changes Extended

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine