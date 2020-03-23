Oil & Gas Freelance Platform Secures Funding

Proteus, a digital platform that promises to try and revolutionize the way in which the upstream oil and gas industry resources projects has secured £1.8m of private investment.



Developed by the start-up technology firm, Xergy, Proteus is a cloud-based work management system that allows companies to find the right people for projects as and when they are needed.

Also, as the developers say, by enabling remote-working, Proteus allows a genuine freelance culture in the industry to flourish.

Xergy claims Proteus will transform the way in which the industry sources and uses talent to resource and deliver projects. Led James McCallum and Colin Manson, Xergy has already benefited from £1million of private investment.

Appetite for disruption

Manson said: “We have now secured almost £3million from private investors, which has allowed us to develop and beta test Proteus with amazing feedback from users, including Emerson and Xodus. This investment underlines our confidence in the product and the value and efficiencies it can bring but it also demonstrates that there is appetite for disruption within the sector."

A software platform, with an enterprise and resource planning (ERP) system at its heart, Proteus facilitates working remotely within a working environment. This, in turn, will greatly increase efficiency by removing fixed overheads and needless cost and improving utilization rates and project management, while reducing the carbon emission from commuting and traveling.

Manson added: “Proteus can help the upstream oil and gas industry transform itself to suit the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s workforce. Today’s bright minds are looking for greater flexibility with the ability to work when they want and where they want and Proetus enables them to do that, at the same time ensuring that the industry can tap into this talent pool.”

O&G gig economy worth £9.6b

According to the developers, Proteus has the potential to capture a large share of the oil and gas gig economy, worth £9.6billion, and a portion of the £3.9billion oil and gas ERP market.



"The ERP system within Proteus connects all the key workflows used by most oil and gas companies. The systems integrate seamlessly and are accessed through an interface designed to simplify every workflow, but the added dimension is the talent pool within it which connects companies with the best-suited freelance contractors for the job," Xergy says.



“By adopting Proteus, as a new way of operating, the working culture in oil and gas can be truly transformed,” said Manson.