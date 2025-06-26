Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Eco Wave Power, AltaSea Agree Wave Energy Pilot’s September Launch

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)
(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power and AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles have agreed to officially launch the first-ever onshore U.S. wave energy pilot project in September.

The launch event is scheduled to take place on September 9, 2025, on-site at AltaSea, and will mark a milestone in renewable energy innovation for the United States.

Using floaters attached to existing marine infrastructure, Eco Wave Power's technology converts wave motion into clean electricity via land-based conversion units, offering a scalable renewable energy solution for coastal cities.

The project is supported by Shell's Marine Renewable Program and manufactured locally by All-Ways Metal.

"AltaSea was founded to accelerate ocean-based solutions to climate change, and Eco Wave Power is a perfect example of that vision becoming reality. This project is not just a first for the U.S. - it's a model for how ports around the world can transform into clean energy hubs. We are proud to be the home of this historic installation,” said Terry Tamminen, CEO of AltaSea.

Eco Wave Power, AltaSea Agree Wave Energy Pilot's September Launch

