Eco Wave Power, AltaSea Agree Wave Energy Pilot’s September Launch

Eco Wave Power and AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles have agreed to officially launch the first-ever onshore U.S. wave energy pilot project in September.

The launch event is scheduled to take place on September 9, 2025, on-site at AltaSea, and will mark a milestone in renewable energy innovation for the United States.

Using floaters attached to existing marine infrastructure, Eco Wave Power's technology converts wave motion into clean electricity via land-based conversion units, offering a scalable renewable energy solution for coastal cities.

The project is supported by Shell's Marine Renewable Program and manufactured locally by All-Ways Metal.

"AltaSea was founded to accelerate ocean-based solutions to climate change, and Eco Wave Power is a perfect example of that vision becoming reality. This project is not just a first for the U.S. - it's a model for how ports around the world can transform into clean energy hubs. We are proud to be the home of this historic installation,” said Terry Tamminen, CEO of AltaSea.