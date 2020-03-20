Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem, Equinor Working on Floating Solar Panels

March 20, 2020

Credit: Saipem
Credit: Saipem

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem, and Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor are teaming up to develop a floating solar panel park solution for near coastal applications and rough weather conditions.

According to a statement by Saipem, the technology will be based on the in-house developed concept by offshore rig designer Moss Maritime, part of Saipem's XSIGHT division dedicated to high value-added services, which is a modularized system, designed for easy fabrication, transportation, and installation at the operation site.

"The technology provides the same benefits as already established by solar photovoltaic solutions for calm sea locations (Floating Photovoltaic). However, being designed for more rough weather conditions, additional locations can now be considered. The Moss Maritime solution has a dual application: it is suitable for areas where there are no large water reservoirs and also for very windy areas," Saipem said.

As part of the cooperation agreement, Equinor and Moss Maritime will combine their experiences and know-how to further develop the concept with a competitive and cost-effective approach that shall meet the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions. The ambition is to be one of the leading providers of near coastal and offshore solutions for floating solar panel parks.

Ida Husem, CEO of Moss Maritime, commented: “The agreement with Equinor goes in the direction taken by Saipem and Moss Maritime towards the development of new technologies related to clean energy. Moss Maritime is constantly looking for opportunities where to apply its expertise in engineering design and services also in the renewable energy sector”.

Technology Energy Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust

Global Oil, Gas Producers Slash Spending After Oil Price...


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore workers in Norway, Image by Arild - AdobeStock

Norway: Oil Workers Not Critical for Society
Energy

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Oil Facing Prolonged Period of Demand Destruction

Oil Facing Prolonged Period of Demand Destruction

Norway: Oil Workers Not Critical for Society

Norway: Oil Workers Not Critical for Society

Saipem, Equinor Working on Floating Solar Panels

Saipem, Equinor Working on Floating Solar Panels

Qatar Eases Exit Visa Rules for Oil and Gas Sector

Qatar Eases Exit Visa Rules for Oil and Gas Sector

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine