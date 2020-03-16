Solstad Terminates PSV Charters with SFL

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore has terminated bareboat charter deals for two platform supply vessels with vessel-owners SFL.

Solstad said Monday the bareboat charters were terminated for the two PSV's Sea Halibut and Sea Pike. The vessels have been handed back to SFL. Both vessels have been in lay-up since 2016.

The termination for the platform suppliers follows last month's bareboat charter termination for three SFL's AHTS vessels Sea Cheetah, Sea Jaguar, and Sea Leopard, all of which have been in lay-up since 2016.

Solstad at the time said that bareboat charters for the two remaining PSVs would remain unchanged, however, these have now been terminated as well.

All the vessels mentioned originally chartered by Deep Sea Supply from Ship Finance International (now SFL) more than a decade ago.

Deep-Sea Supply in 2017 merged with Farstad Shipping and Solstad Offshore to create Solstad Farstad, which eventually became today's Solstad Offshore.