Tailwind Expects First Oil at Evelyn by 2022

Tailwind Energy, an oil and gas venture founded in 2016 and supported by Mercuria and Petrofac, said that it is working towards committing to development of the Evelyn field located in the UK Central North Sea.



The first phase of development will consist of a single well, subsea tie-back to the Triton FPSO, with first oil expected by the end of 2022.



The Triton FPSO is located approx. 6km NNE of the Evelyn field and the facility currently processes hydrocarbons from the Bittern, Gannet E, Guillemot West, Guillemot North-west, Clapham, Pict and Saxon fields. Crude oil from these fields is transported via shuttle tanker to market and gas is exported via the SEGAL pipeline.



"Ensuring that environmental matters have been fully considered for the Evelyn Development, before the full field development decision is taken, Tailwind has prepared an Environmental Statement presenting the findings of the Environmental Impact Assessment and has been submitted to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)," said a press release.



A public consultation on the plans is underway, it said.



Tailwind will make a final investment decision on the Evelyn field in 2020, conditional upon the approval of the Environmental Statement.



The Evelyn field is part of the Triton Cluster. Tailwind completed the acquisition of Shell and Esso E&P's interests in the Triton Cluster in September 2018.