Global Offshore Nets Kincardine Floating Wind Farm Work

March 10, 2020

Offshore cable installation specialist Global Offshore has received a contract for cable installation and burial at the Kincardine Floating Offshore Wind Farm for Spanish developer and construction company Grupo Cobra.

Global offshore will use the cable installation vessel the Normand Clipper, recently chartered on a long term deal from Solstad Offshore.

The company will install one export and five inter-array cables at the site, totaling 30.3 km. 

The project will start in the spring with boulder clearance and route preparation work utilizing a pre-lay plow,  suited to the varying seabed conditions expected in and around the wind farm location. 

Installation works will include the use of a dynamic riser to allow for movement of the platform, an engineering solution unique to this emerging floating sub-sector of offshore wind. Following the cable installation, remedial burial will be completed on parts of the route by a jet trencher to ensure the long term safety of the cable.

Mike Daniel, Managing Director of Global Offshore, said: “We’re pleased to be working with Grupo Cobra on this project, located just on the doorstep of our Head Office in Aberdeen. We are taking our extensive experience in installing dynamic umbilicals and flexibles in offshore oil and gas, and applying it to cable installation in the emerging floating wind farm sector, a growth area of offshore renewables.” 

