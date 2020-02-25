Global Offshore Charters Normand Clipper

Global Offshore, a provider of cable installation, repair and trenching services to the offshore renewables, utilities and oil and gas markets and part of the Global Marine Group, is adding offshore installation and construction vessel Normand Clipper to its fleet. The vessel, on long-term charter from Solstad Offshore, will be operational within the first quarter of this year.

The charter gives Global Offshore options for up to eight years.

The Normand Clipper is currently being fitted with a 4,000-metric-ton cable carousel, two 15-metric-ton cable tensioners, a 25-metric-ton quadrant deployment frame and a fully integrated control system, and will be capable of operating in an increased operational window of significant wave height up to 3 meters. The large open back deck will allow for full lengths of constructed CPS to be stored, facilitating a shorter operational turnaround for customers, and installing up to three inter array cables per day. After upgrade, the DP2 vessel offers flexibility across industries, being able to work within, and mobilize quickly between, offshore renewables, oil and gas, power as well as telecommunications installations and repairs.

The highly flexible ship will also be capable of working as a dedicated trenching vessel, utilizing one of the company’s two Q1400 trenching systems to ensure the long term safety of the product on the seabed. The Normand Clipper will similarly be able to carry out fiber optic cable installation utilizing two 12-metric-ton linear cable engines, jointing and testing capability, a cable plow, trenching system and work-class remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) for post-lay inspection.

Mike Daniel, Managing Director of Global Offshore, said, “The Normand Clipper is a fantastic addition to our already strong fleet, offering further capability and increased capacity and scope of services to our customers. Our in-house engineering and operational teams are currently working together to mobilize the vessel in Blyth ahead of two important projects; the Pentland Firth power cable installation project on behalf of one of our key customers SSEN commencing in May, followed by inter array cable installation at the Danish Kriegers Flak wind farm, for offshore energy giant Vattenfall, later this summer.“





(Image: Global Offshore)

