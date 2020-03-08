Diverse Marine Wins CTV Gig from Turner Iceni

Refit and repair provider Diverse Marine Ltd has signed a modification and upcycling contract with an offshore wind crew transfer vessel (CTV) service provider Turner Iceni Ltd. for the modification and upcycling of ‘Iceni Courage’ following a competitive tender process.



According to the UK-based naval architect, the Iceni Courage is a 15m crew transfer vessel built in the yard back in 2009.



The dynamic offshore wind sector has developed over the last decade with a requirement for larger, faster and more efficient craft so the time had come for the vessel’s owners to consider a sale or repurposing of the vessel out of the offshore wind industry.



However, following the success of the ‘MCS Maestro’ to ‘Iceni Warrior’ and ‘MPI Don Quixote’ to ‘Iceni Revenge’ upcycling and life extension refits carried out early in 2019, a similar refit had to be considered.



The ‘Iceni Courage’ life extension project includes stretching the hull, deck and superstructure by 3.6m, repowering the vessel to Volvo Penta IPS900, relocation and replacement of the ships generator, relocation of the fresh water and grey water tanks with all new plumbing, cutting in a forward side door to the saloon, cutting in an additional third crew position on the bridge and full refit of the interior.



The refit will include the ‘Iceni Gen 3’ upgrades with new, lighter and more accommodating linings, all new heads compartment, all new galley with modern appliances and all new windows and doors. In addition, the vessel is to be repainted from top to bottom.