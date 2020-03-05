Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP, Framo Pump Pact a Market Indicator

March 5, 2020

Contract signing Trond Petter Abrahamsen Director in Framo Services LEFT Kjetel Digre Head of Operations and Field Development in Aker BP
Contract signing Trond Petter Abrahamsen Director in Framo Services LEFT Kjetel Digre Head of Operations and Field Development in Aker BP

Aker BP and Framo have signed a first long-term frame agreement for the preventive maintenance of seawater lift pumps, a deal in which “compensation is directly linked to facility uptime”, the operator said in a release Monday.

While the “seawater lift as a service” agreement might sound “smart”, the deal may also indicate that dozens of subsea fields in the North Sea may soon need new equipment. 

If true, it’ll be a boost for the maintenance market and a sign the long-awaited “recovery” for subsea equipment sales — or “service”, in this case — has begun.

The question is which. Analysts during the downturn in 2016 had forecast recovery for subsea services would happen first, and then subsea equipment sales, as operators had, on the eve of the downturn, stockpiled subsea trees and pumps.

Aker BP may also be indicating the relative age of its subsea infrastructure, some it acquired by merger. Much of the now “legacy” infrastructure had been installed during the 1990s.

Aker BP, however, has linked the “smart agreement” to its “modernization” and “digitization” drive announced two years ago.

“In 2018, the two companies, with technology company Cognite, embarked upon a digital pilot project for predictive maintenance of the seawater lift pumps on the Aker BP-operated Ivar Aasen field,” a statement said, adding that the pilot was a success, and now the new maintenance contract covers all five field centers where Aker BP is operator.

“The contract represents a huge step within digitalization and predictive maintenance,” the company said, adding that it’ll be relying on “algorithms and sensor data” to cut pump maintenance. The operator is linking contract terms to uptime.

For some observers, however, the deal could help avoid seabed pump change-outs, saving both operator and supplier money.

Equipment Technology Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Norway Europe Production

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Olav Bruset)

A Road to Residency
The future for the oil and gas industry: electrified subsea units positioned on the seabed are set to revolutionize production. (Image: ABB)

Powering the Seabed


Trending Offshore News

The future for the oil and gas industry: electrified subsea units positioned on the seabed are set to revolutionize production. (Image: ABB)

Powering the Seabed
Equipment

FPSOs: The New Business Model
Deepwater

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

New Civil Conflict in Somalia Could Hurt Offshore Projects

New Civil Conflict in Somalia Could Hurt Offshore Projects

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Oil Rises Slightly as OPEC Backs Deeper Supply Cuts

Oil Rises Slightly as OPEC Backs Deeper Supply Cuts

Equinor Wraps Drilling of Offshore Well for CO2 Storage

Equinor Wraps Drilling of Offshore Well for CO2 Storage

Aker BP, Framo Pump Pact a Market Indicator

Aker BP, Framo Pump Pact a Market Indicator

Premier Oil Targets Carbon Neutral Operations by 2030

Premier Oil Targets Carbon Neutral Operations by 2030

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine