Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Giant Scottish OWF Wraps-up Piling Work

March 1, 2020

Image: DEME Group
Image: DEME Group

The giant offshore wind farm (OWF) project in the Moray Firth, off Scotland has finished pin piling work for 100 turbines and three substations at the site.

The 950MW Moray East offshore wind development confirmed it has installed 309 pin piles using the jack-up installation Apollo vessel which worked out of Cromarty Firth Ports Authority’s onshore handling facilities at Invergordon.

Work to install the pin piles in the sea-bed commenced in May 2019, it noted in a press release.

Project Director for Moray East, Marcel Sunier said: “The important first phase of offshore installation works have been completed safely and successfully without any major incidents. I would like to thank all those involved including our contractors, our suppliers, our local port facilities at Invergordon and the authorities."

Although the piles are undersea, underground and unseen, they are the foundations on which the entire project’s success literally rests, he said.

 The challenge of accurately driving  309 piles into the sea-bed, in water depths of ca. 50m, more than 20km from shore in Scottish weather conditions cannot be understated, he added.

Marcel said: “The dynamics which make the Moray Firth a more challenging location for installation are the same dynamics which enable us to deliver high a volume of electricity at a record-low price.  The experience and expertise developed working in this challenging environment are vital resources for the UK’s journey to ‘Net Zero’."

The company is looking forward to the next stages of the project which will see the jackets and various turbine components begin to be marshaled at the local ports at Nigg and Invergordon prior to their installation as well as the installation of the three offshore substations, the inter array cables and the offshore export cable.

The 950MW wind farm is being developed by Moray Offshore Windfarm East Ltd (MOWEL), which is a joint venture company owned by Diamond Green Limited (33.4%), EDPR (33.3 %), ENGIE (23.3%) and CTG (10%).

Wind Power Offshore Wind Construction Turbines Seabed

Related Offshore News

TPAO's Fatih Drillship - Image by Tayfun Pehlivan - Marine Traffic

EU Issues Sanctions Over Turkish Drilling Off Cyprus

FPSOs: The New Business Model


Trending Offshore News

FPSOs: The New Business Model
Deepwater
Pecan Field - Image Credit: Aker Energy

Operators Could Soon Pay More for FPSOs
Energy

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

Operators Could Soon Pay More for FPSOs

Operators Could Soon Pay More for FPSOs

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Offshore Wind Hits 22GW for Europe

Offshore Wind Hits 22GW for Europe

Greek Forges Floating Alliance

Greek Forges Floating Alliance

OHT Launches Alfa Lift

OHT Launches Alfa Lift

Giant Scottish OWF Wraps-up Piling Work

Giant Scottish OWF Wraps-up Piling Work

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine