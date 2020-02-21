Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ex-Bureau Veritas Man Joins Lloyd's Register

February 21, 2020

Yvo Jansen - Image Credit: Lloyd's Register
On the back of several major consultancy and maintenance optimization contracts wins in offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration space, Lloyds Register has appointed Yvo Yansen as Global Business Development Director for Energy business.

LR said that Jansen's appointment would help LR continue to drive international business growth and market sector development, including the deployment of new portfolio services and solutions including OPEX and renewable energy. 

"He will focus on building long-term partnerships with clients and ensuring high-quality delivery across the company’s breadth of capabilities, which cover the full asset lifecycle from concept to decommissioning," LR said.

The offering includes clean energy solutions, such as renewables and transition services; project management for exploration and drilling campaigns; technology verification and the development of sophisticated asset performance and maintenance optimization strategies and software. 

"With 26 years’ leadership and management experience, much of which has been spent in energy and petrochemicals, digital and software, engineering and construction, and industrial and oil & gas advisory, testing, inspection and certification, Yvo’s track record and skill set are strong assets to LR as it shapes up for continued growth in 2020 and beyond," LR said.

Jansen previously held roles as Chief Executive at Bureau Veritas Benelux, Group Managing Director for Escher, Director at Prysmian Group and several senior management positions with Raytheon and Stork Comprimo (Worley).

Commenting on his appointment, Yvo said: “Lloyd’s Register is renowned for its depth of technical knowledge and has established strong, sustainable relationships with key players across the industry. I’m very pleased to be part of a team I’ve admired for many years and look forward to playing an important role in the business as we drive growth in 2020 and beyond.”

David Clark, Global Energy Director at LR added: “We are delighted to welcome Yvo to the team during a pivotal time for our business as we target the significant opportunities that were unlocked by the shift in our business early last year.

"The energy landscape continues to change and pick up pace every day, and our focus is on helping our clients navigate the increasing complexity of digitization, decarbonization, policy, and regulation to help create safe, sustainable, effective and reliable energy solutions. Yvo’s experience is well-placed to support this.”

Energy Engineering Europe People & Companies

