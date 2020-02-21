Tanjung Offshore to Deliver Offshore Platform for Petronas

Malaysian oil company Petronas Carigali has contracted Tanjung Offshore Services for the delivery of a mobile offshore production unit.

Tanjung Offshore Services has won a contract with a consortium Partner VME Process Systems Malaysia. The contract is for the provision of leasing, operating and maintenance of the offshore production unit.

The offshore platform will be deployed at Petronas Carigali's Bayan Redevelopment Project Gas Phase 2.

Under the contract, Tanjung, a subsidiary of T7 Global, and VME will lease the platform to Petronas Carigali for 10 years.

The effective date of the contract is February 1, 2020, and the acceptance date for the unit is 27 months from the contract signing.