Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tanjung Offshore to Deliver Offshore Platform for Petronas

February 21, 2020

Illustration only: A platform offshore Malaysia, Image by wanfahmy - AdobeStock
Illustration only: A platform offshore Malaysia, Image by wanfahmy - AdobeStock

Malaysian oil company Petronas Carigali has contracted Tanjung Offshore Services for the delivery of a mobile offshore production unit.

Tanjung Offshore Services has won a contract with a consortium Partner VME Process Systems Malaysia. The contract is for the provision of leasing, operating and maintenance of the offshore production unit.

The offshore platform will be deployed at Petronas Carigali's Bayan Redevelopment Project Gas Phase 2.

Under the contract, Tanjung, a subsidiary of T7 Global, and VME will lease the platform to Petronas Carigali for 10 years.

The effective date of the contract is February 1, 2020, and the acceptance date for the unit is 27 months from the contract signing.

Engineering Industry News Oil Production Asia Malaysia

Related Offshore News

Image: Excelerate Energy L.P.

Excelerate to Manage FSRUs In-house
Stena Icemax - Image by Iulian Hirlea / MarineTraffic

Deepwater Drillship Rates Rising


Trending Offshore News

Stena Icemax - Image by Iulian Hirlea / MarineTraffic

Deepwater Drillship Rates Rising
Drilling
EMGS' Atlantic Guardian vessel deployed in Mexico - Image by SteKrueBe - Shared under CC BY-SA 3.0 license

EMGS Looking at Options After Pemex Says No More Work to...
Vessels

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

Deepwater Drillship Rates Rising

Deepwater Drillship Rates Rising

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Oil Retreats in Face of Renewed Coronavirus Uncertainty

Oil Retreats in Face of Renewed Coronavirus Uncertainty

SembMarine's Former Consultant in Brazil Gets 19 Years in Prison

SembMarine's Former Consultant in Brazil Gets 19 Years in Prison

Turkey Expands Drillship Fleet

Turkey Expands Drillship Fleet

OMV to Drill Hades Appraisal Well with Island Innovator Rig in June

OMV to Drill Hades Appraisal Well with Island Innovator Rig in June

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine