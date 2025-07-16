EnQuest Picks Up Offshore Oil and Gas Block in Brunei

U.K.-based oil firm EnQuest has been awarded a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for Block C, offshore Brunei, by the Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam (PABD).

EnQuest EP BV, a subsidiary of EnQuest, will initially be the sole operator of the PSA with the intention to subsequently, subject to contract, form a 50/50 joint venture company (JVC) with Brunei Energy Exploration (BEE).

Once established, the JVC will assume the role of operator for Block C and focus on finalizing the Merpati Field Development Plan with a view to achieving a Final Investment Decision (FID) within the next two years.

It is expected that the capital project will start in 2027, with first gas from the field to be online in 2029.

Block C is located offshore Brunei Darussalam and hosts the condensate-rich gas discovered fields of Merpati, Meragi and Juragan.

EnQuest intends to develop these fields in stages, beginning with Merpati Field. The produced gas and liquids from the fields is targeted for use in the domestic market and the Brunei LNG plant, which supplies the international liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets.

"We are excited to embark on this new country entry with Brunei Darussalam. EnQuest is committed to fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to us and we will leverage our experienced workforce and differentiated operating capability to deliver the project safely and efficiently.

“This opportunity aligns with our strategy to diversify our portfolio into gas and expand our presence in South East Asia following two significant recent transactions to enhance our production in Malaysia and our acquisition of Block 12W in Vietnam from Harbour Energy.

“Our established presence in the region and operating expertise built up in Malaysia and the U.K. North Sea will be invaluable in supporting this project and future ventures in Brunei Darussalam. We are eager to continue fostering this relationship and to explore further opportunities with Brunei Darussalam,” said Amjad Bseisu, CEO of EnQuest.