Siemens Wins Order to Modernize M. East Jack-Up Rig

Arabian Drilling Company has tapped the German industrial giant Siemens to modernize a complete and integrated drilling-drives lineup, including auxiliaries and controls, that will be installed on an offshore jack-up drilling rig for a customer in the Middle East.

The contract includes engineering, design, manufacturing, and delivery of the fully integrated modernization based on Siemens’ BlueDrive technology.

According to Siemens, the first-of-its-kind drilling rig project will implement a customized BlueDrive system to replace the obsolete system. Delivery of the new system is planned for the early part of 2021.

The Siemens solution, known as Master2Blue, will use the footprint, cable network, and communication principles of the existing system, enabling quick, modular-style installation, commissioning, and startup. The system is a DC power grid that includes power electronics, controls, and cooling of 10 integrated variable speed drives.

"The BlueDrive system, developed and refined over the years to meet the offshore industry’s demanding requirements, is ideal for energy distribution in propulsion and drilling systems. The BlueDrive system is an efficient, environmentally friendly multi-drive solution that provides high levels of reliability, availability, and ease of service, with low emissions and an option for remote support," Siemens said.

"As the reactivations of stacked and un-utilized drilling rigs are increasing, Siemens stands fully ready to modernize offshore rigs and ships to make them safer and more energy-efficient,” said Thomas Steenberg, Siemens Offshore Solutions, Business Development Director."

“By using the latest drilling and propulsion drives technology, customers can assure their rigs and ships remain at the highest level of supportability for many years to come.”