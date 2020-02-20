Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EMGS Looking at Options After Pemex Says No More Work to Be Awarded

February 20, 2020

EMGS' Atlantic Guardian vessel deployed in Mexico - Image by SteKrueBe - Shared under CC BY-SA 3.0 license
EMGS' Atlantic Guardian vessel deployed in Mexico - Image by SteKrueBe - Shared under CC BY-SA 3.0 license

Norwegian marine survey company EMGS is looking at options after Mexico's Pemex said it wouldn't award any more work "in the medium future" under a contract announced in 2019. EMGS expects the decision will have a "material detrimental effect" on its business.

"Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA...has been advised by the customer that the company will not, in the near to medium future, receive additional acquisition work under the two-year acquisition contract announced to the market on 4 June 2019."

EMGS in June 2019 said signed a two-year 3D CSEM contract with Pemex, saying that the value would be a maximum of $73.3 million and with a minimum value of around $29.3 million.

The company then in the third quarter moved the Atlantic Guardian vessel to Mexico, to start working on a survey under the contract. 

Come January 22, 2020, EMGS said it had was in the process of finishing all acquisition work initially ordered by PEMEX, with additional acquisition operations subject to the issuance of new call-offs by Pemex.

EMGS on the same date said it had received a call-off for additional acquisition work, consisting of deep-water acquisition work, with a total value of around $3.4 million. It then also received a call-off covering modeling work in preparation for other potential acquisition operations.

Its CEO at the time said the company had reason to believe that "additional acquisition work is likely to be forthcoming," however, EMGS on Thursday said no new orders were expected, based on the info obtained from the client.

Detrimental effect on profitability. Cost cut program ahead

It said: "It is the company's understanding that the customer's decision is related to its own strategic priorities, and not related to EMGS' performance under the contract."

"The company has previously assumed that substantial new acquisition work under the two-year contract would be forthcoming within the near future. The decision by the customer not to order additional acquisition work, at least for the near to medium future, will have a material detrimental effect on the Company's revenue and profitability going forward," EMGS said.  

"The board of directors of the Company is evaluating all strategic options available to the Company. The Company will immediately initiate a comprehensive cost reduction program to adjust the Company's operational cost base to the new confirmed backlog," EMGS said.

EMGS' backlog at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 was $58.0 million, of which $14.3 million was firm, and the majority of the remaining $43.7 million was the non-committed part of the Pemex acquisition contract.

In a recent report, EMGS said the Atlantic Guardian would leave Mexico, then transit to Las Palmas for upgrades to the Deep Blue system followed by the start-up for BP in Mauritania & Senegal, and that the Petrel Explorer vessel would move to Mexico.

MarineTraffic data shows the Petrel Explorer is currently in Mexico, and the Atlantic Guardian is "underway using engine", on its way from Mexico to Freeport, U.S.

Vessels Geoscience Industry News Activity South America Seismic Mexico

Related Offshore News

Image: Fugro

Fugro: Offshore Market Grows Despite Concerns
ETAP (Eastern Trough Area Project) platform - Image Credit: BP

BP Evacuates North Sea Platform After Power Issue


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: SBM Offshore)

Floating Production: The Next Chapter
Engineering
ETAP (Eastern Trough Area Project) platform - Image Credit: BP

BP Evacuates North Sea Platform After Power Issue
Industry News

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Norway: Oil industry 2020 Spending Set to Rise

Norway: Oil industry 2020 Spending Set to Rise

Siemens Wins Order to Modernize M. East Jack-Up Rig

Siemens Wins Order to Modernize M. East Jack-Up Rig

Shell Orders Deep Down Equipment for Whale Development

Shell Orders Deep Down Equipment for Whale Development

Shedding (Fiber) Light on Wells

Shedding (Fiber) Light on Wells

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine