Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

GE Appoints Grid Solutions Chief

February 18, 2020

Image: GE Renewable Energy
Image: GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy has announced that Heiner Markhoff has been named vice-president and CEO of Grid Solutions, effective March 20, 2020.

According to a press release, Markhoff has a track record of growth, transformation and operational performance in diverse global businesses. He will be based in Paris, France. Markhoff replaces Reinaldo Garcia, who is retiring at the end of March after 35 years at GE.

Jérôme Pécresse, President and CEO of GE Renewable Energy, said: “Building a strong Grid business is vital to our mission to make renewable energy affordable, reliable and accessible. With more than 28 years’ experience, Heiner is a seasoned leader who brings us global industrial knowledge and large-scale transformation experience. I am delighted to have Heiner join us and drive our efforts to deliver mission-critical technology for our customers and profitable growth for our company.”

Markhoff started his GE career as Project Manager in GE’s Corporate Business Development Group in 1994 and took on numerous leadership roles successively at GE Plastics.

In 2016, he was appointed President & CEO, GE Water & Distributed Power, where he drove operational and financial improvements and led the sale of GE Water & Process Technologies to Suez/CDPQ in 2017. He was subsequently appointed CEO of Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, a position he held until 2019.

Heiner Markhoff said: “I am privileged to return to GE and excited to take on this challenge to position our Grid business for the future. Grid technology is at the core of the energy transition and enabling more renewable energy. I’m looking forward to working with the Grid team to create value for our customers and GE.”

People & Company News People Renewable Energy Grid

Related Offshore News

Nord Stream pipelaying - Image by Axel Schmidt, Nord Stream

U.S. to Put $1B on Euro Energy Projects
Magseis Fairfield Z100 Node - Image source: Magseis Fairfield

Magseis Fairfield Sells OBN to Asian Client


Trending Offshore News

PFLNG Dua sailaway ceremony - Image by Petronas

Petronas' 2nd FLNG Sets Sail for Malaysian Offshore Field
Energy
For illustration only; Valaris 120 at J-Area - Image by; Capt Nicholas McIntyre MNM - Marine Traffic

Report: Crane Boom Falls on North Sea Jack-Up Rig
North Sea

Insight

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

OSVs Finding Life Outside of Oil and Gas

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

TGS in Senegal Seismic Survey

TGS in Senegal Seismic Survey

Geoprovider Releases Western Barents Sea Data

Geoprovider Releases Western Barents Sea Data

CGG Officially Exits Seismic Data Biz

CGG Officially Exits Seismic Data Biz

JFMS Bags Contract at East Anglia ONE

JFMS Bags Contract at East Anglia ONE

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine