Schlumberger Wins P&A Work with Well-Safe

The UK offshore decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions has awarded "significant work scope" to Schlumberger for the provision of Plug and Abandonment Well Services.

The company, formed in 2017, said the Schlumberger scope included the supply of cementing service, wireline services, wellbore fluid services and fishing, milling and swarf recovery services.



"The appointment of Schlumberger was the result of a highly competitive selection process through which Schlumberger demonstrated a highly attuned and complementary strategy for well decommissioning," Well Safe Solutions said.

The work will be aboard the Well-Safe Guardian; Well-Safe’s decommissioning rig. The company last year bought the Ocean Guardian drilling rig and decided to upgrade it and convert into a bespoke P&A unit.



Phil Milton, chief executive officer at Well-Safe Solutions said: “We are delighted to award this contract to Schlumberger following an extensive tender process. Achieving this major milestone within the timeframes we committed to, will give us access to the necessary technology and ensure our operational readiness for Q2 2020.”

Donald McKay, Business Development Manager at Schlumberger said: “Schlumberger is pleased to deliver our services for well abandonment to our clients in the North Sea. The appointment of these fully integrated services shall enable significant benefit to the P&A market.”

Well-Safe last year won a contract to decommission up to twenty-one wells on the Schooner and Ketch fields in the UKCS, operated by DNO North Sea (ROGB) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DNO ASA.