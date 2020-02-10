Aker Energy Taps Fugro for Pecan Field Survey in Ghana

Aker Energy, a Norwegian oil company working to develop its Pecan field, offshore Ghana, has hired the Dutch offshore survey specialist Fugro to examine the seabed at the location ahead of the further Pecan infrastructure planning.

The Pecan field is located about 115 kilometers offshore Ghana n ultra-deep waters ranging from 2,400 meters to 2,700 meters. It is estimated to hold 334 million barrels of oil, with estimated plateau production of 110,000 barrels of oil per day over 25 years.

Aker Energy plans to develop the field using an FPSO as a center for processing and exporting of crude oil, with a subsea production system (SPS). The field development will comprise of up to 26 subsea wells, including 14 advanced, horizontal oil producers and 12 injectors with alternating water and gas injection (WAG), and the use of multiphase pumps as artificial lift, to maximize oil production.

Under the agreement announced Monday, Fugro will survey the located and collet seabed and sub-seabed information to help the planning and emplacement of the Pecan subsea infrastructure and the FPSO.

Jaco Stemmet, Fugro’s Director for Africa: "This project will build on the extensive experience that our vessels and staff have gained in Ghana and the wider West Africa region, and we look forward to using this knowledge to execute a safe and successful campaign.”

The contract includes surveys performed from two Fugro vessels for a 10-week period starting in March and subsequent laboratory testing.

Geophysical survey data will be acquired using the Fugro Searcher and one of Fugro’s fleet of deepwater AUVs, Echo Surveyor VI; the geotechnical vessel Fugro Scout, designed for geotechnical operations in water depths of up to 3000 m, will then follow to provide drilling, and seabed sampling and in situ testing.

"For Aker Energy, this contract is an important next step as we prepare for the ramp-up of the Pecan project,” said Olav Henriksen, Senior Vice President for Projects at Aker Energy. “We are eager and excited to get started and Fugro’s services are world-class, making them a natural choice to partner with.”

As part of the contract, an emphasis has been placed on local involvement via Fugro’s Ghanaian office, Fugro said.

The shore base for the two ships will be Takoradi, in the west of the country, materials will be locally sourced where possible, and the Fugro team will comprise at least one trainee surveyor and one experienced surveyor from Ghana.

In addition, a series of educational and capacity-building activities will be rolled out through partnerships with Ghanaian educational institutions and the Petroleum Commission of Ghana.