Aker Energy Names New Ghana Country Director

Norwegian oil company Aker Energy has named Kadijah Amoah as Country Director for its business in Ghana.

The company explained the appointment as part of its strategy to strengthen its local presence and management in Ghana. Aker Energy holds a 50 percent participating interest in the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points block in Ghana, including the Pecan development project.

Svein Jakob Liknes, CEO of Aker Energy AS.“We are very pleased to strengthen our team and presence in Ghana with Kadijah as the Country Director of Aker Energy in Ghana. With Kadijah’s experience, I am confident that she will lead with success as we move towards the development phase of the Pecan project offshore Ghana,”

Amoah will be appointed to the Executive Management Team of Aker Energy AS in addition to heading the country office of Aker Energy in Ghana. She will also work with affiliated companies AGM Petroleum Ghana Limited (“AGM”) and Aker Ghana Investment Company (“AGIC”) in Ghana, two companies with the same majority owner as Aker Energy, and hold directorships in both companies.

Amoah, a Ghanaian citizen, is a lawyer by training and holds degrees in law and political science, a master’s degree in international business, and awaits the award of a postgraduate diploma in strategy and innovation. Prior to joining Aker Energy, Amoah was a Senior Foreign Lawyer at Clifford Chance in Germany, one of the largest law firms in the world.

Amoah said she was "extremely pleased to join Aker Energy at such an important stage of the company’s history," where Aker Energy will take the lead to develop Ghana’s oil and gas resources and related industries, starting with the Pecan offshore development.

The new Country Director said: “It all starts with the Pecan project operated by Aker Energy; but this is just the beginning. AGM’s plans to explore and appraise the SDWT block and AGIC’s plans to pursue development opportunities stand as testaments to Aker’s commitment to industry development in Ghana beyond the upcoming project."