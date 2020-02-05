UPTIME Wins Access Solutions Deal for BP's Tortue Ahmeyim Project

UPTIME International has been awarded a contract to provide access solutions for BP's Tortue Ahmeyim project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

The contract, awarded by Eiffage Génie Civil Marine, is for the supply of access solutions for the LNG Hub Marine Terminal which is a part of the BP's giant offshore gas development project.



UPTIME’s scope of work includes engineering, design, and supply of access solutions between the LNG Hub Terminal and the FLNG vessel and consists of two large motion compensated gangways, pedestals, and stair-towers.

"The project will commence immediately with a project duration of approximately 12 months," UPTIME said, without disclosing the financial details.

Effiage, a France-based engineering firm, last year won a €350 million contract in JV with Italy's Saipem, for work on marine infrastructure on BP's Tortue LNG hub and terminal.



The Tortue Ahmeyim field development is located in the C-8 block offshore Mauritania and the Saint-Louis Profond block offshore Senegal.

Effiage at the time said that 21 concrete caissons (55 m long, 28 m width, 31 m high, 16 500 t each), forming the breakwater would be built by Eiffage in Dakar (Senegal). Earlier this week, Effiage said the company would be ready to pour the first cubic meters of concrete from the first caisson during the first half of February. A total of 120 000 m3 of concrete will be poured for the 21 caissons.



BP sanctioned the first phase of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development in December 2018.

The cross-border development is one of Africa's deepest offshore project at 2,000 meters below the sea's surface. It will produce gas from an ultra-deepwater subsea system and mid-water floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which will process the gas, removing heavier hydrocarbon components.

Gas will be transferred to a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility at a nearshore hub located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border. The FLNG facility is designed to provide circa 2.5 million metric tons of LNG per annum on average. Total gas resources in the field are estimated to be around 15 trillion cubic feet.