KBR Lands 'Major' PMC Contract for Ghasha mega-project

February 3, 2020

Ghasha concession (Image by ADNOC - the image has been cropped)
U.S. engineering and construction giant KBR has won what it says is "a major Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services contract" with the UAE-based oil company ADNOC.

KBR said Monday that the contract was related to the Ghasha Concession portfolio of projects. The offshore Ghasha Concession consists of the Hail, Ghasha, Dalma, Nasr, and Mubarraz offshore sour gas fields.

KBR will act as the main PMC contractor responsible for managing the successful Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors for Packages A & B of the Dalma Gas Development Project, Packages 1-5 of the Hail & Ghasha Development Project, Hail & Ghasha Islands Project as well as the Deep Gas Project. This work is expected to be performed over four years with an optional extension for two more years.

The Ghasha mega-project has the potential to meet about 20 percent of the UAE's gas demand by around the second half of the decade. In addition, more than 120,000 barrels per day of oil and high-value condensates are expected to be produced when the project is on stream, KBR said.

To remind, ADNOC last year awarded a $1.36 billion dredging, land reclamation, and marine construction contract to NDMC to build multiple artificial islands in the first phase of development of the Ghasha Concession.

Under the terms of the contract, NMDC will construct 10 new artificial islands and two causeways, as well as expand an existing island, Al Ghaf. 

The project is expected to take 38 months to complete and will provide the infrastructure required to further develop, drill and produce gas from the sour gas fields in the Ghasha Concession. At peak construction, the project is expected to employ over 3,500 people.

