Maersk Supply Service Names New COO

February 3, 2020

A MSS offshore vessel - Image by Maersk Supply Service
Mark Andrew Handin - Image by Maersk Supply Service
Danish offshore vessel owner Maersk Supply Service has named Mark Andrew Handin as new Chief Operating Officer. Handin will join from Tidewater, another offshore vessel operator, where he currently works as VP of Operations.

Handin, who has over 23 years of leadership experience in the maritime and oil field service sectors, will join Maersk Supply Service as COO on March 1, 2020, heading the Vessel Management function. He has overseen maritime businesses in more than 40 countries, across five continents.

Maersk Supply Service CEO Steen S. Karstensen: "With a strong international track record, Mark Handin brings a wealth of insight about the markets and the industry which Maersk Supply Service operates in. 

"He is a proven leader and has been responsible for managing a large fleet of vessels safely and efficiently. Maersk Supply Service has an exciting yet challenging journey ahead where these skills will be needed. Mark will be a strong addition to our leadership team.”

Mark Handin said: “I look forward to joining Maersk Supply Service, a company with a rich maritime history and a very strong reputation. While our industry continues to face many challenges, I am excited to begin working with the Maersk Supply Service team to address these challenges head-on.”

Handin will assume the position of COO from Claus Bachmann, who has taken a position within the Maersk Drilling organization, as SVP, Head of North Sea Division.

 

