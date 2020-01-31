Veolia's Seawater System for MODEC FPSO

Japanese FPSO giant MODEC has ordered a seawater treatment package for the FPSO Almirante Barroso from Veolia Water Technologies.

Under the contract, Veolia will be responsible for the design and procurement of equipment with construction for a seawater treatment plant sized

for 280,200 BPD (44,450 m3 /day) of low sulfate water for the Almirante Barroso FPSO.

The FPSO will be deployed at the Buzios field, 180 kilometers from the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The seawater system, provided as a single process module, will comprise Coarse Strainers, UltraMEV ultrafiltration pretreatment, Sulphate Removal Feed Pumps, Sulphate Removal Membrane Trains, Membrane CIP system, Vacuum Deaerator Package, Water Injection Booster Pumps, Plant Control System, Piping, Valves, and Instrumentation.

This is the sixth contract awarded from MODEC to Veolia, Veolia said Thursday, without disclosing the financial details of the deal.

Almirante Barroso FPSO will be the fifth FPSO in the Buzios field. The FPSO will be spread moored in a water depth of 1,900 meters and will be able to store around 1.4 million barrels of crude oil.