Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Shipped 58.5 BCM to EU in 2019

January 29, 2020

Some 58.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas were shipped from Russia to the EU via the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream AG, the operator of the 1,224-kilometer twin pipeline shared the number on Wednesday.

It said: "Thanks to uninterrupted operation throughout the year, the pipeline was loaded at a level comparable to that of 2018."

In 2018, Nord Stream transported 58.8 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to the EU.

Nord Stream said: "By the end of 2019, a total volume of 322.5 bcm of gas had been transported since the commissioning of Line 1 of the Nord Stream Pipeline in November 2011."

Worth noting, Nord Stream 2, a parallel gas pipeline being built to bring more Russian gas to the EU, recently hit a stumbling block after offshore installation company Allseas stopped pipelaying works on the pipeline, citing the U.S. sanctions introduced on December 20, 2019. The pipeline was, reportedly, more than 90% complete at the time of the work halt.

The U.S. said it would sanction companies providing vessels for Russian gas export pipelines, adding that the move was aimed at protecting the European energy security, seen by the U.S. as overly reliant on Russian gas.

Russia in response accused the U.S. of "crossing a landmark line in foreign policy" by launching sanctions against its own allies, and of wanting to displace Russian gas by U.S. LNG.

The Financial Times on Tuesday reported that Russia said it would complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without the help of foreign companies.

Subsea Pipelines Russia Industry News Europe

