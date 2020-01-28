Senegal Offers Offshore Licensing Round

The national oil company of Senegal, Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN) officially launched the country’s First Offshore Licensing Round at the Mauritania-SeneGambia-Bissau-Conakry (MSGBC) Basin.



The licensing round comprises 12 blocks on offer in the MSGBC basin, offshore Senegal. Companies will be able to submit bids over the coming six months, with final applications delivered to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy at the latest by Friday, July 31st, 2020.



PETROSEN has partnered with TGS, GeoPartners and PGS to provide over 14,000 km of 2D data, over 10,000 km of 3D data and over 50,000 sq km of Multibeam data with associated shallow cores and geochemistry, to interested parties.



Meanwhile, TGS, which provides a library of multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas exploration & production (E&P) companies worldwide, claimed that it holds a range of data across this acreage to support the licensing round, including 2D seismic, 3D seismic, multibeam and seafloor sampling solutions.



The Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea Conakry (MSGBC) Basin is home to several recent high-profile oil and gas discoveries, both on and off the shelf. The palaeo shelf-edge carbonate trend extending south of the Sangomar field and the expanse of prospective area outboard of this to the north and south have led many explorers to the region.



Rune Eng, Executive Vice President, Southern Hemisphere at TGS, said, “The launch of Senegal’s landmark license round is a seminal moment in the nation’s hydrocarbon history. TGS is delighted to be able to support this initiative with a full complement of regional data sets that should help E&P companies to de-risk their exploration activities as they seek to take advantage of a world-renowned oil and gas basin.”