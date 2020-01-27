Offshore Helicopter Firms NHV, TAL in Nigerian Team-Up

Belgium-based offshore helicopter provider NHV Group has partnered up with Tropical Arctic Logistics Ltd (TAL), a Nigerian subsidiary of Baywood Integrated Group, specialized in logistics and flight services.

The partnership will jointly pursue strategic opportunities in Nigeria and West-African offshore industry.

Lars Skov, Contract Manager for NHV in Nigeria: "As Nigeria is a growing offshore market with an extensive number of very qualified people in the aviation industry, it is a privilege to be in partnership with a well-esteemed company as TAL, who has a long tradition of using this Nigerian pool of competent persons.

"This unique combination of competencies in both people and operations, based on TAL’s and NHV’s distinctive skills, will be the future benchmark for truthful, safe and credible offshore helicopter services in Nigeria. We are looking forward to a long and very fruitful co-operation which has started in good harmony and we are glad to be on board”, says Lars Skov, Contract Manager for NHV in Nigeria.

Femi Adeniji, COO of TAL, said "We are happy to team up with NHV. As the largest North Sea operator, they have extensive experience in the harshest flying conditions. Their SAR knowledge and other capabilities will definitely mean an advantage for our combined businesses.”

"NHV and TAL can immediately offer 4 latest technology AW139 aircraft and have committed to reciprocal support. In this partnership, the companies’ main focus is on the offshore oil and gas market, but other helicopter services will be offered as well," NHV said in a statement.

The team-up of the two helicopter companies comes just days after offshore helicopter giants Bristow and Era announced they would merge.

Read more: Offshore Helicopter Players Bristow, Era to Merge