Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EDPR, Engie Team Up to Build Offshore Wind Giant

January 24, 2020

(Photo: EDPR)
(Photo: EDPR)

Wind energy companies EDP Renewables and Engie have signed a deal to form 50/50 joint-venture (JV) in fixed and floating offshore wind.

EDPR and ENGIE will combine their offshore wind assets and project pipeline in this new entity, starting with a total of 1.5 GW under construction and 3.7 GW under development, and working together to become a global top leader in the sector.

The formation of the new entity is subject to certain conditions precedent such as the European Commission regulatory approval process. The JV is expected to be operational during the first quarter of 2020.

The deal follows a May 2019 memorandum of understanding between the two companies which called for the formation of a new entity as an exclusive vehicle of investment of EDPR and ENGIE for offshore wind opportunities worldwide.

As agreed, EDPR and ENGIE, are combining their offshore wind assets and project pipeline in this new entity, starting with a total of 1.5 GW under construction (Moray East (950 MW), Wind Float Atlantic (25 MW), SeaMade (487 MW);) and 3.7 GW under development (Moray West (800-950 MW), Tréport & Noirmoutier (992 MW), Leucate (30 MW), Mayflower (1,336 MW of each 804 MW with tariff awarded), B&C Wind (400 MW).

The agreement is subject to certain conditions precedent such as the European Commission regulatory approval process. The JV is expected to be operational during the first quarter of 2020.
 

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Saipem 7000 (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $500+ Mln EPCI Contracts
(Photo: Tullow Oil)

Tullow to Axe a Third of Its Workforce


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine