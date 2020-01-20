Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
SOFEC to Supply Sangomar FPSO Turret Mooring System

January 20, 2020

(Image: SOFEC)

SOFEC announced it has been awarded a contract from MODEC to supply an external turret mooring system for a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for the Sangomar project offshore Senegal.

SOFEC will be responsible for all engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities related to the external turret mooring system and its ancillary components. SOFEC said it will also assist in turret integration and offshore hook‐up and commissioning activities as planned in 2023.

MODEC will deliver the FPSO under a purchase contract from operator Woodside. The floater will be capable of processing 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 130 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 145,000 barrels of water injection per day, and with a minimum storage capacity of 1,300,000 barrels of crude oil.

The FPSO is scheduled for delivery to support the production of first oil in early 2023 and will be moored in approximately 780 meters water depth.

Woodside is operator of the Rufisque Offshore, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore (RSSD) joint venture comprising Capricorn Senegal Limited (a subsidiary of Cairn Energy PLC) (40%), Woodside Energy (Senegal) B.V. (Operator, (35%)), FAR Ltd (15%) and Petrosen (the Senegal National Oil Company (10%)).

The Sangomar field development is expected to be Senegal's first offshore oil development.

