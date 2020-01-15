Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BW Energy Oslo Listing Set For 1Q 2020

January 15, 2020

BW Adolo FPSO is used for oil production at BW's Dusaffu field in Gabon - Image by BW Offshore
BW Adolo FPSO is used for oil production at BW's Dusaffu field in Gabon - Image by BW Offshore

BW Offshore's exploration and production subsidiary BW Energy is gearing up for an initial public offering of shares in the first quarter of 2020, and listing on the Oslo exchange an independent company.

BW Energy was established by the FPSO specialist BW Offshore in 2016 for the purpose of pursuing oil and gas assets. It currently owns interests in Gabon (Dussafu), Brazil (Maromba), and Namibia (Kudu).

The planned listing of BW Energy was first announced in May 2019 with the targeted listing during the same year. This has now been moved to the first quarter of 2020.

BW offshore said Wednesday that BW Energy planned Initial Public Offering (IPO) and listing following „strong growth and value creation in 2019,“ with the target for the first day of trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange „within Q1 2020.“

Carl Krogh Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy said: “Throughout 2019, we exceeded operational and financial targets at Dussafu. Successful in-field exploration significantly increased our reserves base and led to an acceleration of future production growth. In Brazil, we acquired the Maromba license and submitted a field development plan.

"At Maromba, we will deploy the same development approach utilizing an existing FPSO, which has made Dussafu a world-class asset.”

"Our development plans for Dussafu and Maromba are expected to deliver a 5-fold increase in production to more than 50,000 bbl/day net by 2023 when we reach first oil from Maromba. This is profitable growth, from proven reservoirs, with highly attractive economics that will yield substantial cash flow and dividend potential to our shareholders in the years ahead.”
 

People & Company News Energy Vessels Activity FPSO Europe Oil Production South America Africa

Related Offshore News

Image by BP

Egypt: BP to Bring Raven Project Online by 2020 End
(Photo: Tullow Oil)

Tullow to Axe a Third of Its Workforce


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine