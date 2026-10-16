Türkiye Set to Deploy Osman Gazi Gas Production Platform in Black Sea

Türkiye will deploy its first floating gas production platform, Osman Gazi, to the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea on October 17, aiming to more than double domestic gas production to 20 million cubic meters per day, the country's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources said.

The floating production unit (FPU) will depart from Filyos Port in Zonguldak on Saturday and is expected to begin production in early 2027, marking the completion of the second phase of development at the offshore Sakarya field, operated by Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO).

The facility will increase production from the current 9.5 million cubic meters per day to 20 million cubic meters per day, with output expected to meet the natural gas needs of eight million households, compared with four million currently.

Located approximately 170 kilometers offshore, Osman Gazi FPU will process natural gas before delivering it to Türkiye's national gas grid.

The platform is designed to operate continuously for 20 years and can accommodate 140 personnel.

Measuring 298.5 meters in length, 56 meters in width and 29.5 meters in depth, the facility has undergone extensive modifications at Filyos to prepare it for operations at Sakarya.

The work involved 21 topside facilities, including 11 rebuilt to meet the field's requirements and another 10 modified and integrated into the platform.

Of the 11 rebuilt facilities, seven were manufactured in Türkiye and four abroad.

Osman Gazi FPU (Credit: Türkiye’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources)

Preparations also included the installation of approximately 30 kilometers of piping and 642 kilometers of electrical cables, with around 7,000 people involved in the work.

In August 2026, a 96-metre-tall flare tower weighing 260 tonnes was installed on the platform to handle hydrocarbon gases during emergency operations.

The first gas flaring is expected by the end of 2026, ahead of the planned start of production in early 2027.

Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the platform would make a substantial contribution to domestic gas supplies.

“With Osman Gazi, which will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for 20 years in the heart of the Black Sea, we will double our domestic natural gas production at the Sakarya Gas Field, reaching 20 million cubic meters per day,” said Bayraktar.

The ministry estimates the platform will contribute approximately $3.5 billion annually to Türkiye's economy, based on current natural gas prices.